According to the Immigration Department, 195,888 visitors from the mainland came to the city on Sunday, accounting for 87 per cent of total tourist arrivals.

The fireworks, a 12-minute display themed “New Year New Legend”, drew 479,000 revellers on both sides of Victoria Harbour, the board said.

The Tourism Board revealed on Monday morning the number of visitors in the city as of 10pm on Sunday, and attributed the influx to what it called the biggest-ever New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Hong Kong welcomed 223,000 tourists on New Year’s Eve, marking the highest number of single-day arrivals in 2023, but thousands were stranded overnight at a train station while trying to return to mainland China.

Despite MTR train services operating throughout the night, services to the border stations of Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau Spur Line checkpoints were not available overnight, resulting in crowds of people gathering at Sheung Shui MTR station awaiting the first train to cross the border on Monday morning.

Some internet users complained on mainland social media platform, Xiaohongshu, that they had to wait for five hours at the border before they could go home.

“From Tsim Sha Tsui MTR [station] to Huanggang, it took me five hours to leave the checkpoint after watching the fireworks,” an internet user with the account name Coco963 said at 6am and also shared videos showing the crowds. “What a new year celebration!”

As the MTR services between Sheung Shui and the checkpoints at Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau Spur Line commenced after 5.30am, crowds gathered at the concourse of Sheung Shui railway station, spilling over into outdoor areas before dawn.

Road traffic was busy before the train services started.

At the Sheung Shui MTR station, people with babies and luggage were seen sleeping or sitting on the ground.

Many were waiting for the first train to the Lo Wu control point. The checkpoint only runs between 6.30am and midnight. Others were trying to catch the first train to the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line connecting Shenzhen’s Futian, with the control point operating from 6.30am to 10.30pm.

Crowds fill the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade ahead of the New Year’s Eve fireworks. Photo: Elson Li

At the Lok Ma Chau control point, which links Shenzhen’s Huanggang and operates around the clock, overnight shuttle bus services struggled to cope with the large number of people.

Last month, the National Development Reform Commission, the mainland’s planning agency, said it intended to have more land checkpoints with the city that operated 24 hours a day to boost connectivity with the Greater Bay Area, a new economic zone combining Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong.

Out of Hong Kong’s 14 control points, only four work around the clock, namely Hong Kong International Airport, Lok Ma Chau control point, Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.