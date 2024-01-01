Security chief Chris Tang Ping-keung last month said most of the slots for the first several weekends and public holidays had already been filled weeks in advance.

Authorities had earlier announced that up to 1,000 people a day could apply for a Closed Area Permit to visit the area, except for Chung Ying Street, starting January 1, 2024, with 700 slots reserved for tour groups and 300 for individuals.

The tourists were the first group of people to enter the restricted town in its second phase opening, which commenced on Monday.

Hundreds descended onto the border town of Sha Tau Kok to taste local delicacies, enjoy the sights and wave at mainland Chinese residents just steps away, as the area further opened up to visitors on the first day of the year.

The minister made an appearance at around 10.30am on Monday, and slipped into the restricted Chung Ying Street for about 30 minutes before emerging to tour the rest of the town with members of the public.

The street, which is not open to tourists, is an avenue in which Shenzhen and local authorities share jurisdiction and where residents of both places can run shops and visit it at the same time.

Among the visitors to Sha Tau Kok on New Year’s Day were Kelvin Chan, who works in the construction sector, and Keith Fung, an office clerk, both in their thirties, who said they had applied to visit out of curiosity.

“It’s a shame we can’t go into Chung Ying Street as well,” Fung said. “We can only peer into it from the side.”

Chan added: “But we are looking forward to seeing the cape and pier to see the sea.”

He was referring to two of the town’s major attractions – the Cape of Sha Tau Kok in the most eastern corner with views overlooking the ocean and neighboring Shenzhen, as well as the Sha Tau Kok Pier which stretches 280 metres (917 feet) into deeper waters for larger boats, making it Hong Kong’s longest pier.

Except for Chung Ying Street, tourists with a Closed Area Permit can access the rest of Sha Tau Kok. The street shares jurisdiction with Shenzhen authorities. Photo: May Tse

Decades-long Sha Tau Kok resident Joey Mak said she welcomed the influx of people, which made her town “more lively”.

“They did a lot of renovations and beautifying projects before opening up, so that is also really nice,” she added.

Other major attractions include: the former Sha Tau Kok Fire Station which ceased operation in 2004 after more than four decades of service; the colourful, low-rise public housing estates painted in peach, pink and purple; as well as a Fish Lantern Square celebrating the town’s culture of dancing with lanterns that mimic the movement of aquatic creatures.

The local post office also remained open on Monday and was selling six special edition postcards to celebrate the second phase opening. Those who chose to mail the cards there could also get their mail chopped with a commemorative stamp.

Sha Tau Kok has been closed off to most outsiders since the 1950s as part of colonial government efforts to combat illegal immigration, smuggling and spies.

The town partially opened up to tour agencies last year as part of a pilot scheme on eco-tourism.