“While a bus only offers 50 seats, a nine-car train can handle up to a thousand passengers,” he told a radio programme on Wednesday.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung said the greater capacity of the city’s railway system could be leveraged to help disperse visitors in a more efficient way.

Hong Kong’s transport minister has pledged to speed up talks with mainland Chinese authorities about a proposal to extend the operating hours at cross-border land checkpoints connected by railway services after major events to prevent a repeat of the transit chaos on New Year’s Day.

“Other land border checkpoints can help disperse the passengers … we will explore these proposals as well but it is also important to focus on those checkpoints at railway stations.”

Visitors from the mainland wait for shuttle buses at the Lok Ma Chau checkpoint following New Year’s Eve celebrations. Photo: Xiaohongshu/ @Coco9632

Thousands of northbound mainland visitors were left stranded in the city on Monday after New Year countdown celebrations. Many queued for cross-border buses and some spent the night at railway stations awaiting the first train to either Lo Wu or the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line border checkpoint stations.

In an effort to avoid transport chaos in the future, the government pledged to come up with a range of measures, including holding a high-level cross-departmental meeting ahead of all major events, working with mainland authorities to extend operating hours at checkpoints connected by railway services and increasing the number of 24-hour border crossings.

Asked if the new measures would be implemented by the Lunar New Year holiday next month, Lam on Wednesday said cross-border arrangements were not solely determined by Hong Kong but the administration would speed up discussions with the mainland.

Lam added the city’s sole 24-hour checkpoint to Shenzhen faced immense pressure in the early hours of New Year’s Day as 26,000 tourists crossed the border from midnight to 6am.

A higher-than-expected 1,400 private cars used the checkpoint over a six-hour period, causing traffic congestion nearby, he said.

Lam said the government would explore designating lanes for cross-border buses to improve arrangements, as well as adding temporary bus stops close to the venues of large-scale events in the future.

On the same radio programme, Kenneth Li Siu-ming, secretary general of the China Hong Kong and Macau Boundary Crossing Bus Association, said he hoped 24-hour border-clearance could be extended to the Shenzhen Bay checkpoint, which could only be reached by bus.

“It will be beneficial for travellers as it would allow them to reach the western side of Shenzhen conveniently, while those living on the eastern side could choose the Huanggang checkpoint,” he said.

He added that the extended hours could help reduce the travel time, as it currently took about an hour to commute from one side of Shenzhen to the other.

Timothy Chui Ting-pong, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Association, told the radio show that extending operating hours at cross-border land checkpoints on Lunar New Year’s Eve and the following two days could benefit both travellers and locals.

Chui added that Hong Kong had built closer ties with nearby mainland cities, prompting more travellers and locals to opt for a one-day cross-border trip. He urged the government to adapt to this new style of travelling.

Starry Lee Wai-king, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the nation’s top legislative body, earlier expressed confidence that the city would be able to extend the opening hours of more control points for the Lunar New Year holiday.