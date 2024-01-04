Hong Kong will seek the support of the central government to expand the scale of data coming into the city to cover places beyond the Greater Bay Area in a bid to drive development in the innovation and technology sector, the finance chief has said.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Thursday also said the city would look into the possibility of introducing a platform where information could be traded and a framework on guidelines for good data governance in collaboration with mainland China.

“In the future, we will further seek support from central ministries and commissions to explore expanding the geographical area and scale of data coming to Hong Kong, and look into the feasibility of [setting up] a framework of cross-border data governance and data trading,” said Chan at a digital economy summit.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the city will explore the possibility of introducing a platform where information can be traded and a framework on guidelines for good data governance in collaboration with mainland China. Photo: ISD

Chan announced the plans weeks after Hong Kong and the mainland launched a pilot scheme to facilitate data sharing in the bay area in certain industries by adopting a standard contract to ensure compliance and security of cross-border data transfers.