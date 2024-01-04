Hong Kong will seek support of mainland China to expand scale of cross-border data coming into city, Paul Chan says
- City to explore possibility of introducing platform where information can be traded and framework on guidelines for good data governance, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- Greater access to mainland data will help cement Hong Kong’s status as global data hub, he adds
Hong Kong will seek the support of the central government to expand the scale of data coming into the city to cover places beyond the Greater Bay Area in a bid to drive development in the innovation and technology sector, the finance chief has said.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Thursday also said the city would look into the possibility of introducing a platform where information could be traded and a framework on guidelines for good data governance in collaboration with mainland China.
“In the future, we will further seek support from central ministries and commissions to explore expanding the geographical area and scale of data coming to Hong Kong, and look into the feasibility of [setting up] a framework of cross-border data governance and data trading,” said Chan at a digital economy summit.
Chan announced the plans weeks after Hong Kong and the mainland launched a pilot scheme to facilitate data sharing in the bay area in certain industries by adopting a standard contract to ensure compliance and security of cross-border data transfers.
The bay area refers to Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland China cities into an economic powerhouse.
Beijing has been promoting data trading, which typically involves business intelligence, advertising, demographics, research and market data. The first big data exchange on the mainland was set up in Beijing in March 2021, while a marketplace in Guiyang sealed the country’s inaugural deal involving personal information last May.
Deal on data transfer boosts Hong Kong’s role in the Greater Bay Area
The financial chief said greater access to mainland data would cement Hong Kong’s position as a global data hub, which would help promote local research and developments in artificial intelligence, big data and healthcare, thus enhancing the city’s appeal as a base for the innovation and technology industry.
Chan said Hong Kong must catch up in the digital economy in view of the fast-evolving competition, conceding that “there was a lot yet to be done with a lot of room for improvement in relevant policies”.
“If we don’t move forward quickly, we will fall behind others,” he added.
HKMA to launch pilot scheme for Hong Kong banks to share account data
The first phase of the cross-border pilot scheme involves the banking, credit referencing and healthcare sectors. Hong Kong’s Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the Cyberspace Administration of China signed a memorandum of understanding for the initiative in June last year.
Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, also a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the nation’s top political advisory body, at the same event said that the arrangement marked a key milestone in development as it reduced the compliance hurdles associated with large data transfers and expedited the filing process.
HKMA to launch pilot scheme for Hong Kong banks to share account data
“Going forward, we should not underestimate the difficulty of the next steps in enabling the information data flow. But if the problems are resolved, the information flow can unleash a great deal of productivity,” Leung told reporters at a press conference.
He said he hoped that closer collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland in matters related to the digital economy would enable the nation’s “great value for money” digital industry to expand its reach beyond the country through the city’s extensive global connectivity.
The former chief executive added that some countries were “thinking too much due to political reasons” and had become wary of the nation’s technologies, but it could still tap into other markets of great potential, such as Southeast Asia.