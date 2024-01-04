Hong Kong’s retail sales rose by 15.9 per cent in November compared with the same month in 2022, which the government attributed to the revival of inbound tourism.

Provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday showed that sales for November reached HK$34.2 billion (US$4.38 billion), marking the twelfth consecutive month of improvement.

Across the first 11 months of last year, retail sales increased by 17.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang

A government spokesman said the growth matched the “revival of inbound tourism”, adding the “expected further recovery” of the industry would continue to drive up retail sales.