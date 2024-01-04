Hong Kong’s retail sales rise by 15.9% in November compared with year earlier as tourism continues to bounce back
- Provisional figures released by Census and Statistics Department show sales for November reached HK$34.2 billion
- Government spokesman says growth matched ‘revival of inbound tourism’ and further recovery of sector expected
Hong Kong’s retail sales rose by 15.9 per cent in November compared with the same month in 2022, which the government attributed to the revival of inbound tourism.
Provisional figures released by the Census and Statistics Department on Thursday showed that sales for November reached HK$34.2 billion (US$4.38 billion), marking the twelfth consecutive month of improvement.
A government spokesman said the growth matched the “revival of inbound tourism”, adding the “expected further recovery” of the industry would continue to drive up retail sales.
“Continued improvement in household income, as well as various promotional campaigns and activities launched by the government and the industry should also provide support,” the government said.
Alcoholic drinks and tobacco logged the largest increase, with a 152.5 per cent increase in the value of retail sales compared with November 2022. However, online sales declined by 16.1 per cent.
Across the first 11 months of last year, retail sales increased by 17.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2022.