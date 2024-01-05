But the buzz over Costco has gathered pace recently, driven by media coverage of a preview event, with the search interest in the new store surpassing Sam’s Club on Friday among Google users in the city.

Google Trends showed that the search popularity among Hongkongers for Sam’s Club – a US warehouse retailer that opened its first mainland outlet in Shenzhen more than 27 years ago – began to surge two months ago and peaked over the New Year’s Eve weekend. An outlet in Qianhai became its fourth store in Shenzhen over the summer.

The opening of Costco Wholesale’s new store in Shenzhen’s Longhua district next Friday comes as bargain hunters from Hong Kong continue to go north for shopping deals and cheap meals, putting fresh strain on the city’s businesses.

Hongkongers are showing a keen interest in the membership megastores offering bulk buying over the border, but experts are sceptical the city can replicate their success at home given the scarcity of land and high cost of logistics.

The new store gained further publicity as it partnered with WeChat Pay to give away coupons to Hong Kong users, while group tours were launched to the new Costco.

A Facebook post promoting a HK$299 (US$39) two-night tour including a visit to the Costco store and an annual membership drew 580 users asking for details in the comment section just one hour after it was uploaded.

Mandy Hu Mantian, an associate professor at the marketing department of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that apart from the lower prices, the weaker yuan and the widespread use of electronic wallets accepted by mainland merchants were also contributing to residents’ fondness for warehouse stores across the border.

“If a place can offer consumers a wide variety of products with good quality at low prices, there is no reason why consumers wouldn’t want to shop there,” she said. “Superstores save consumers’ search and travel costs, making them a valuable option.”

You feel a strong desire to buy something because you are excited about being there Entrepreneur Baniel Cheung

Entrepreneur Baniel Cheung Tin-sau, also an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong’s business school, visited both the Sam’s Club in Shenzhen and some Costco stores in Japan.

While the bargains of warehouse shopping were a lure for shoppers, prices were only part of the appeal of membership stores, he said.

“The massive space feels very refreshing,” he said. “Even though there can be many people, it still feels spacious and has everything on offer. And prices are way cheaper there.”

Cheung said there was a good chance customers would buy more than they needed, noting he once brought home a pack of sliced fresh pineapples that his family could not finish after five days.

“You feel a strong desire to buy something because you are excited about being there and don’t want to go home empty-handed after making a two-hour trip,” he said.

Costco has been looking at options to open a store in Hong Kong, according to Prudence Jang, general manager of the retail giant’s mainland China division, but she told reporters the company had not been able to identify a suitable location.

Hu, the marketing scholar, said Costco would not be able to replicate the success south of the border, where real estate and logistics costs were much higher.

“Additionally, given the limited housing conditions, there is not significant demand in Hong Kong for quantity discounted products as consumers may not have sufficient storage space,” she said.

Cheung added that while a new Costco store could generate long-term economic benefits for an otherwise remote location in countries such as Japan, scarce land in Hong Kong would likely be prioritised for policy initiatives such as growing the technology sector.

Retail sector legislator Peter Shiu Ka-fai agreed that Hong Kong’s businesses would have to accept the “new norm” of losing patrons to membership stores in Shenzhen.

Local retailers could now only pin their hopes of recovery on eased restrictions on travel permits for Guangdong residents heading to Hong Kong, he said, referring to a proposal submitted to Beijing by some Hong Kong deputies to the National People’s Congress, the country’s legislature.

“There are 70 to 80 million people in the Greater Bay Area and when they come and stay in Hong Kong, they will buy things,” Shui said. “This is an issue that needs to be dealt with as soon as possible.”