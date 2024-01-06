“I am very happy to see that many residents in the district have welcomed this plan, which has brought vitality to Sha Tau Kok, boosted the local economy and increased the level of happiness in its residents,” Lee said as he marked the second phase of the town’s opening up.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the influx of visitors to Sha Tau Kok, closed off to most outsiders since the 1950s as part of a colonial-era bid to combat illegal immigration, had lifted the area’s economy.

“This proves that the history, culture and natural scenery of Sha Tau Kok is unique, attractive and valued by tourists.”

City leader John Lee talks to a stallholder in the Sha Tau Kok market as he launches the second phase of the historic town’s opening up to tourists. Photo: Dickson Lee

Up to 1,000 people a day could apply for a Closed Area Permit to visit the area from the start of this year – except for still-restricted Chung Ying Street – with 700 slots reserved for tour groups and 300 for individuals.

Lee, accompanied by Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, on Saturday visited Dried Seafood Street in the Sha Tau Kok market and spoke to stall operators, who said they welcomed the increased footfall.

He said Sha Tau Kok’s closeness to Robin’s Nest and Double Haven in the northeast New Territories made it a strategic eco-tourism destination.

Lee signalled a new outer islands ferry route from the town, which would take visitors to geoparks in the area, but did not give details.

“Sha Tau Kok also borders Yantian District, Shenzhen, providing opportunities for cultural and tourism cooperation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen,” he added.

Lee also visited the old Sha Tau Kok Fire Station, which remains unchanged, and unveiled a century-old firefighting hand cart.

The latest attraction at the frontier town is an observation deck at the Chung Ying Street Garden, overlooking historic Chung Ying Street.

The street, which is not open to visitors, is where Shenzhen and city authorities share jurisdiction and where residents of both places can run shops and visit it.

The garden also has a full-size replica of an old steam locomotive set in surroundings designed to look like the old Sha Tau Kok Railway Station.

Other nearby destinations include the Cape of Sha Tau Kok in the eastern corner, with views overlooking the sea and neighbouring Shenzhen, as well as Sha Tau Kok Pier, the city’s longest, which stretches 280 metres (917 feet) out to sea.