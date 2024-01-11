“It’s possible [to resume the scheme before Lunar New Year],” the source said. “The government remains open to any measures that can help promote the city’s tourism industry.”

But the insider on Thursday also said a final decision had not been made yet, as many cross-border measures required further discussion with mainland officials.

Lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun said he expected Hong Kong would bring back the scheme ahead of the holiday period in February, which would allow visitors from neighbouring Shenzhen to travel to the city more than the current single time a week.

But Tien, who is also the convenor of political group Roundtable, said the negotiations could be complicated by Shenzhen not wanting to lose spending to Hong Kong.

“It’s something Hong Kong really wants, but it becomes a concern for Shenzhen as both sides need to boost their economy,” he said on a radio show. “If half of their population comes to Hong Kong to spend, this reduces their domestic consumption.”

The multiple-entry scheme was replaced by once-a-week visit permits in 2015 amid concerns over parallel trading and Hong Kong’s capacity to handle surges in single-day visitors.

“But now the situation is not balanced,” Tien said. “Hongkongers can go to the mainland as frequently as they wish, but mainlanders can only come once a week.”

He added that the current entry restrictions caused the city to lose out on tourist dollars over peak holiday periods, as many mainland visitors made day trips but could not return soon after they left.

Lawmaker Michael Tien says negotiations over multiple-entry visas may be complicated by Shenzhen not wanting to lose spending to Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse

He referred to a recent incident where thousands of mainland visitors became stranded as they tried to return home from Hong Kong on New Year’s Day.

“Rooms were expensive or sold out, so mainland tourists had to leave,” he said. “But after they leave, they cannot re-enter the city. So even if the government organises many events throughout the holidays, tourists cannot come back to participate.”

More flexible entry requirements are not the only moves in the spotlight to boost tourism numbers and retail sales.

Ko Wai-kei, a district councillor in North district, echoed recent calls by Starry Lee, the city’s sole delegate to the nation’s top legislative body, for the central government to increase the duty-free goods allowance for mainland visitors returning home from 5,000 yuan (US$702.37) to 30,000 yuan.

Tien raised the visa issue at a Legislative Council panel on Wednesday, saying that while Hongkongers had been flocking to the mainland, the number of visitors coming from across the border had decreased significantly, which had dealt a heavy blow to local consumption.

Acting Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Raistlin Lau Chun told lawmakers the government had been in close communication with mainland authorities, but had nothing to add “at this stage”.

The Hong Kong Department Stores and Commercial Staff General Union said its survey of 392 members between December 28 and January 5 showed that almost 70 per cent supported the resumption of the multiple-entry scheme, as the move would boost the local retail sector.

Tourists at Victoria Harbour. Hong Kong’s retail sector says mainland Chinese visitors are spending less. Photo: May Tse

More than 65 per cent of members supported expanding the visa scheme to other parts of the Greater Bay Area, and half agreed the government should manage crowds better to prevent traffic jams and pedestrians blocking roads.

Lam Chi-chung, chairman of the Electrical and Audio Visual Trades Employees Association, told the same radio show on Thursday that the industry supported the return of multiple-entry visas, even if consumer habits had changed and mainland tourists were no longer spending as heavily.

“They will publicise their positive experience in Hong Kong on social media and promote the city to their friends, who might want to come and see for themselves,” he said. “This is helpful to Hong Kong’s tourism.”

Ko welcomed the news of talks and said he believed the issue of parallel trading would not resurface after the relaxation.

“During the pandemic, many of these parallel trading businesses folded and workers switched jobs. The variety and price of goods available on the mainland are also competitive, I believe the demand for parallel traded items have fallen.”