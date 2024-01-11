“To the affected customers, we want to represent Cathay Pacific to express our deepest apologies once again,” he said.

Airline CEO Ronald Lam Siu-por on Thursday spoke publicly about the saga for the first time since the carrier announced it would be cancelling flights throughout Christmas and the New Year holidays, saying the company would set up a working group to investigate the incident and make improvements.

“This incident affected the travel arrangements of many travellers and brought a lot of inconvenience. Our entire team, including myself, feels really sorry. We will learn from this incident and make improvements.”

Lam said there would be no new cancellations beside the ones previously announced by the carrier.

Cathay called off almost 70 flights during the Christmas and New Year holidays citing “higher-than-expected pilot absences caused by seasonal illness”.

On Sunday, Cathay announced it would cut a dozen flights a day on average until the end of February to avoid disruptions during the busy Lunar New Year period.

Alex McGowan, the airline’s chief operations and service delivery officer, issued an apology on Wednesday, admitting the company had “underestimated” the number of reserve pilots needed over the year-end period, which led to several flights being axed.