“ The number of 34 million tourists is better than what we expected, hitting 55 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels. For December alone, the number of visitors reached 65 per cent of the pre-Covid level,” he told a radio programme.

Dane Cheng Ting-yat, executive director of the Tourism Board, on Saturday said that the number of visitors in 2023 had surpassed the original forecast of 30 million and reached 55 per cent of the average figure recorded for 2017 and 2018.

Hong Kong welcomed 34 million visitors last year, with the figure for December reaching 65 per cent of the pre-pandemic level as the city rolled out a series of events to attract tourists during the festive season.

“With the aviation industry gradually resuming its capacity and better arrangements at different border checkpoints to facilitate the flow of passengers, we hope that this rising trend will continue.”

Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui. About 4 million visitors came to Hong Kong in December last year, according to the Tourism Board. Photo: Sam Tsang

Cheng added the board did not currently have a forecast for the number of tourists for this year as they were still making assessments.

The board said about 4 million visitors came to Hong Kong in December last year.

On a full-year basis, mainland China remained the largest visitor market for Hong Kong, with more than 26.7 million tourists from across the border, while Southeast Asian markets recovered the fastest. Visitor arrivals from the Philippines and Thailand in December reached 116 per cent and 106 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

The board said overnight visitors accounted for half of all tourists last year, a higher proportion than before the pandemic. The average length of stay was 3.6 nights, which was longer than the duration recorded before Covid-19.

But Cheng said it was unrealistic to expect visitor numbers to reach the 65 million logged in 2018.

“We shouldn’t expect the visitor numbers to rise to the record of 65 million logged in 2018. This figure included a daily 20,000 to 30,000 parallel traders which affected the tourism experience and pushed up the prices,” he said.

He pointed out that half of all tourists stayed overnight in Hong Kong last year, compared with 45 per cent in 2018.

More tourists from across the border are expected to visit the city this year as talks are underway between Hong Kong and the mainland to resume a multiple-entry visa scheme for Shenzhen residents before Lunar New Year

Hong Kong’s annual Lunar New Year parade will return on February 10, the first day of the Year of the Dragon, after a five-year hiatus, with organisers saying it will include the largest-ever number of performing groups from overseas. Acts taking part include Japanese female pop dance group Avantgardey, Spain’s the Light Dancers and German troupe the Universe of Lights.

The board said it expected the event to attract about 150,000 spectators, of which 30 per cent would be tourists.

Hong Kong’s revamped district councils have also proposed holding carnivals in their neighbourhoods, including a Thailand-style festival carnival in Kowloon City, where the Southeast Asian nation’s cultural influence can be felt, as well as decorating the celebrated wishing tree in Tai Po.