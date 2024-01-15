The Individual Visit Scheme, first introduced in 2003, allows residents from 49 mainland cities to visit Hong Kong in an individual capacity instead of joining tour groups.

No longer belle of the ball? Hong Kong faces stiff competition for tourism

“They comprise 17 cities that can be reached via the high-speed rail link and nine other cities that have direct flights to Hong Kong. If we do not expand the coverage of the scheme, we are wasting these services,” he told a radio programme.

Alan Chan Chung-yee, the chief operations officer of Miramar Group, which runs two hotels locally, on Monday said daily flights and train services operated between Hong Kong and 26 mainland cities which were not covered by an official scheme for individual visitors.

Hong Kong should allow visitors from more mainland Chinese cities to come on individual trips to increase the number of tourists staying overnight and strengthen the sector, industry representatives have said.

Expansions to the scheme have been debated over the years, with past officials citing concerns over sufficient infrastructure and potential disturbances to Hongkongers’ daily lives because of an uptick in visitors.

The scheme has not added any new cities since 2007.

“It has been 16 years since we last expanded the scheme, and the population of the cities that are currently covered only accounts for 30.1 per cent of the country’s overall population. We have not tapped into the individual travel market yet,” Chan said.

Passengers for the high-speed rail link at Hong Kong’s West Kowloon terminus. Half of all visitors to the city last year chose to stay overnight, according to official data. Photo: Dickson Lee

The 26 cities serviced by daily flights and trains would add an extra 10.6 per cent of the country’s population to the scheme, he said.

Hong Kong welcomed 34 million visitors last year, with the figure from the Tourism Board for December reaching 65 per cent of the pre-pandemic level.

The city’s largest source of tourists in 2023 was still the mainland, which accounted for more than 26.7 million. The fastest recovering markets were in Southeast Asia.

The number of travellers from the Philippines and Thailand in December were at 116 per cent and 106 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, respectively.

Half of all visitors last year chose to stay overnight, which was higher than before the pandemic.

Chan said the city had enough hotel rooms and border checkpoints to handle a larger number of individual visitors from the mainland.

“Sixteen years ago, there were not enough hotel rooms,” he said. “We have 92,000 hotel rooms now and over 100,000 rooms including guest houses. Last year, there were an average of 17,000 unoccupied hotel rooms per day, which is enough to handle more mainland cities.

“We have also opened many checkpoints in the past sixteen years, such as Shenzhen Bay and Liantang-Heung Yuen Wai.”

Tourism sector lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung also said hotels could cope with more tourists staying overnight.

“During the new year countdown, not all hotels were full, except for those that offered a close view to the fireworks, which were almost full,” he said.

“We hope to attract more overnight visitors so that our hotel and service industries can continue to develop in a more stable manner,” he said, adding that the city should host more events to attract tourists during non-peak seasons, and organise more cultural tours to encourage visitors to stay the night.

Yiu said last year’s visitor figure had exceeded his expectations, which showed that the industry was in recovery.

But the average occupancy rate at hotels stood at about 80 per cent as the industry was still facing a staff shortage.