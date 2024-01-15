Probiotics are microorganisms, which can be used to produce dietary supplements designed to be beneficial by improving gut microbiota.

The Consumer Council on Monday called on the government to formulate standards or legislation for dietary supplements to ensure probiotic products on the market were safe.

Two of 40 probiotic products reviewed by Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog were found to contain substances not recommended for human use and 60 per cent of them had no clear labelling about the live bacteria they contained.

Among the 40 probiotics products the council sourced from October to November last year were those from PicoLabb Formulas and Procalun.

They were labelled as containing Enterococcus faecalis – a type of bacteria not recommended for human consumption by a UN joint working group of the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization.

But the council insisted the bacteria, as well as Enterococcus faecium, were “relatively unstable, easily contaminated or have the risk of turning into pathogens”.

It added the two strains of bacteria could also display resistance to vancomycin, a powerful prescription antibiotic.

A spokeswoman for PicoLabb, whose test sample came from the United States, told the Post that a particular Enterococcus faecalis TH10 was used in the product and added it had been scientifically proven to be beneficial to human health.

Reports of safety tests and certifications had also been provided to the council, she added.

The spokeswoman said that the council had been “negligent” in making its accusations.

She added that the company had passed the matter to its lawyers, who would send a legal letter to the watchdog.

The Post contacted ProFone, the distributor of Procalun, for comment.

Probiotics can be used to produce dietary supplements designed to promote intestinal health. Photo: Shutterstock

There are 17 medically recognised probiotic genera in the human body and most medical research focuses on Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.

Most samples reviewed by the council were also labelled as containing these two bacteria.

The cost of the samples ranged from HK$99 (US$12.70) to HK$788, or HK$5.30 to HK$52.60 for a daily serving – a difference of almost nine times.

The watchdog also revealed that only 15 of the samples had all the strains of probiotics contained listed on the packaging.

Industry voluntary labelling guidelines drawn up by the Canada-based International Probiotics Association said products should clearly label the genus, species and strain of probiotics, as well as their quantities in colony-forming units (CFU).

Among the remaining 25 samples with incomplete information, one was labelled with a number describing the strain, three with the genus only and 20 with the species.

G-NiiB, produced in Italy, had no information about its probiotics and only had “comprehensive probiotics developed by a local university” on its label.

All the 40 products examined carried health claims, such as improving gastrointestinal health, boosting immunity and reducing eczema.

But the council said the products might not deliver the results they claimed.

Probiotics can improve the flora of the gastrointestinal tract, but the council said that consumers who were not healthcare professionals were unable to determine the causes and treatment options for their problems.

Victor Lam, chairman of the council’s publicity and community relations committee, says research is yet to confirm how different probiotic strains help regulate the human immune system. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The watchdog warned that consumption of the products might have an adverse affect on their condition.

“Research at this stage has not yet confirmed how different probiotic strains help regulate the human immune system,” Victor Lam Hoi-cheung, chairman of the council’s publicity and community relations committee, said.

“Some large-scale clinical trials have found that there is no significant relief in eczema symptoms between patients taking probiotics and those taking placebos.”

Half of the reviewed probiotics products also claimed to be safe for children. One said it was suitable for babies from birth and two others for babies aged at least 6 months.

But the council said that newborn babies should only consume breast milk or infant formula and not any other food, including probiotics.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning in September last year after a premature baby died of sepsis after consuming a probiotic formula during hospitalisation.

The council appealed to the government to strengthen regulations for probiotic products.

“The council urges the government to refer to international industry standards or regulations of different jurisdictions and formulate relevant standards or legislation on dietary supplements, ensuring that probiotic products available on the market are safe, with satisfactory ingredients and efficacy to safeguard consumer health,” the watchdog said.