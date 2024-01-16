Hong Kong’s leader has said he has received “positive feedback” from mainland Chinese authorities during talks on resuming a multiple-entry permit scheme for Shenzhen residents and the possibility of allowing visitors from additional cities across the border to visit on individual trips.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday also brushed aside concerns that allowing Shenzhen residents to head south as many times as they wanted within a year could lead to a rebound in parallel trading activities in border towns, saying “things have changed” while pointing to visitors’ new spending habits.

“I’m receiving positive feedback from the departments we have been talking to, but of course, some details need to be ironed out and I hope to be able to get some decisions made [as soon as possible] so that we can tell everybody,” Lee told reporters before the weekly meeting of the Executive Council, the government’s key decision-making body.

Tourists in Sheung Shui in February last year. The multiple-entry scheme for Shenzhen residents could be brought back before the coming Lunar New Year, according to a government source. Photo: Edmond So

He added that city authorities would have to take into account the considerations and ideas of the relevant mainland authorities, which he said also shared the view that “people-to-people exchanges work best for both sides”.