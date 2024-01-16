After Hong Kong recovered from the severe acute respiratory syndrome, or Sars, pandemic in 2003, central authorities introduced a solo-traveller scheme that allows mainlanders to make individual trips to the city.

The Post takes a look at the previous iteration of the scheme, why it was considered controversial at the time and what the government hopes to achieve by bringing it back.

Hong Kong authorities are hoping to bring back a controversial multiple-entry visa scheme for Shenzhen residents to help revive the local tourism industry, almost a year after the border reopened following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme grants mainlanders an endorsement to make one or two visits to Hong Kong within a three-month or one-year window, with each trip not allowed to exceed seven days.

Applicants can secure a new endorsement once the old one has expired, with no limit on how many times they can apply.

The policy was among a raft of measures that aimed to revive Hong Kong’s crippled economy following the pandemic.

Six years later, a multiple-entry visa scheme for Shenzhen residents was also introduced and allowed applicants unlimited trips to Hong Kong within a year for the price of an extra 100 yuan.

Police and immigration officers arrest parallel traders in Sheung Shui in 2012. Photo: SCMP

Why the controversy?

Residents at border towns such as Sheung Shui and Tun Mun complained of overcrowding amid a large influx of mainland tourists following the scheme’s launch.

Neighbourhood residents also raised concerns over an uptick in parallel traders crossing into the city several times a day to buy up daily necessities and sell them on the mainland.

The situation prompted a series of demonstrations that started in 2012 and were frequently led by pro-independence groups, with the protests becoming increasingly violent over time.

The Hong Kong government in 2013 introduced a limit on the number of cans of infant milk powder that could be taken out of the city, setting the threshold at two to help address complaints of a shortage.

The product became popular among mainlanders in 2008 after some baby formulas across the border were found to contain traces of melamine.

Authorities also attempted to clamp down on the situation by limiting the number of daily trips and arresting hundreds of suspected parallel traders, but the multiple-entry visa scheme was replaced in 2015 with a one-visit-per-week annual pass.

Why bring the scheme back?

Hong Kong’s tourism industry has struggled to lure back mainland tourists since the city fully reopened its borders in February of last year.

Travellers from the north account for almost 80 per cent of all visitors to the city, both before and after the pandemic.

Hong Kong welcomed 27 million tourists from the mainland over the first six months of 2019, compared with 10.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Since the pandemic, the city’s retail sector has also grappled with changes in spending habits among tourists, with many mainlanders seeking out cultural experiences instead of shopping sprees amid a weaker economy in the north and a comparatively more expensive Hong Kong dollar.

Hong Kong is hoping to entice mainlanders back to the city to revive the tourism trade. Photo: Elson Li

Starry Lee Wai-king, Hong Kong’s sole representative on the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body, in December proposed bringing back multiple-entry permits for Shenzhen residents.

The political heavyweight called for the policy to be relaunched as economic development was a “top priority”.

The proposal also received backing from the city’s deputies serving in the nation’s legislature.

On Tuesday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said he had received “positive feedback” from mainland authorities during discussions about bringing the scheme back.

Could a new scheme mean old problems?

Experts have said that the situations in Hong Kong and on the mainland have changed, with no guarantees that the same spending habits or hurdles will make a comeback.

“The atmosphere now is very different from before,” Lingnan University economist Ho Lok-sang said. “It is true that some things were not managed well back then, but the environment has changed now and authorities will be better at managing the flow of people.”

Fellow economists Andy Kwan Cheuk-chiu and Terence Chong Tai-leung shared a similar view, telling the Post that changes in spending habits among mainlanders meant they were unlikely to conduct parallel trading in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Edward Lau Kwok-fan said the city and the mainland should strive for a more balanced relationship since Hongkongers were free to travel north as frequently as they wished due to the home return permit.

A lawmaker has called for a more balance relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland, since city residents can enjoy the perks of their home return permits. Photo: Dickson Lee

But some residents in Hong Kong’s border towns expressed concerns that old problems could resurface under a relaunched scheme.

North District councillor Yiu Ming said his constituents’ “biggest concern” was traffic problems and public transport becoming packed out.

“Judging from the current situation … there are a little more people now since borders reopened,” he said. “They are worried about whether there will be a major increase in people in the future. If there are too many, will overcrowding occur?”

A 55-year-old decoration worker, who only gave his name as Chan, said he had concerns about the scheme creating an avenue for illegal workers to come in.

“If mainland labourers are allowed to travel back and forth frequently, our employment opportunities will be taken away by them, which will lower our wages and reduce our quality of life,” he said.

Is a relaunched scheme feasible?

Economist Ho said he believed the visa could help bring in more visitors, but the economic benefits would be limited.

“Spending will remain low. I don’t foresee people coming to buy luxury brand products because it is much less expensive to do that abroad nowadays and there are many channels,” he said.

“Mainly, it will be general consumption. Substantial overall contribution to economic [gross domestic product] – I don’t expect to be of much help. But it still counts as more business.”

Additional reporting by Meredith Chen