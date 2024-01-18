“Although they have some concerns about the economic development on the mainland and its consequential impact on Hong Kong … [I am taking] … this opportunity to explain to them our efforts in the past year, in terms of attracting strategic enterprises and talent to come to Hong Kong,” he said.

Global business and political leaders meeting Hong Kong’s finance chief during a high-profile summit in Switzerland are more concerned about the city’s economic developments than impending home-grown national security legislation, the top official has told the Post.

“They are impressed by the achievements that we have so far, and I [have also taken] … the opportunity to explain to them how we are going to further enhance the competitiveness, [and] grow our innovation and technology sector.”

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan attends a round table session hosted by HSBC in Davos. Photo: SCMP

Chan added the summit participants were impressed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s speech in Davos on Tuesday, in which he talked about the continuing opening up of mainland China and the strategies the country was taking to foster high-quality development.

The finance chief said it was “quite true” the main concern that business leaders had about Hong Kong was its economic development, rather than a new national security law required under Article 23 of the city’s Basic Law mini-constitution.

“[Article 23] has been mentioned, but not very frequently. And they understand this is a legislation that we have to pass,” Chan said.

“Some of them have the view that perhaps get this legislation passed as quickly as possible and then let’s move on and focus on doing business and how to use Hong Kong as a platform to capture the opportunities in mainland and Asia.”

Article 23 requires Hong Kong to enact its own laws to penalise acts of treason, secession, sedition and subversion against the central government. It must also target theft of state secrets and the influence of foreign political groups in local affairs.

Officials have said the legislation, placed on lawmakers’ agenda for the year, is aimed at supplementing the national security law Beijing imposed after anti-government protests in 2019.

In the wake of the social unrest and the years of disruptions brought by pandemic-induced curbs, the government has been striving to tell the rest of the world that Hong Kong remains a leading global financial hub. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, for instance, has been courting Middle Eastern investors, underscoring the city’s role as the gateway to the vast mainland market.

Chan stressed that his discussion with leaders at Davos remained focused on business opportunities.

“Still there are quite a number of them who haven’t been to Hong Kong for quite some time,” he said. “So they are keen to find out more … and we are going to have a number of mega events this year. I invite them to come to see for themselves, because seeing is believing.”

He was also meeting companies, including tech unicorns, which he invited to set up shop in Hong Kong, the minister added.

On his first day in Davos, Chan met Nigerian Vice-President Kashim Shettima, an American stablecoin issuer and an Israeli artificial intelligence company.

During discussions with Saudi finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, Chan hailed the “encouraging progress” in expanding cooperation between the country and Hong Kong over the past two years and said he looked forward to further boosting financial and business ties.

On his second day, Chan met World Bank president Ajay Banga and exchanged views on enhancing investment and financing for green and sustainable projects, and collaboration among southern countries.

He also attended a breakfast and round-table meeting organised by a multinational bank, in which he spoke about the latest economic and social conditions in Hong Kong.