Hong Kong’s food safety watchdog on Wednesday warned people not to consume three US-made Quaker oatmeal products due to salmonella contamination, six days after American authorities issued a warning over the bacteria.

The Centre for Food Safety said the products in question were three types of Quaker Oatmeal Squares – honey nut, cinnamon and original flavour – in 14.5-ounce sizes and imported by PepsiCo Beverages (HK), with expiry dates between January 11 and October 1, 2024.

The centre said retailers and businesses should stop selling or using these products immediately. It said PepsiCo was recalling the products sold in Hong Kong while taking the stock off shelves.

Quaker granola bars have been included in the recall list in the United States. Photo: Shutterstock

The food safety body said it was aware of a notification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the products in question could have been contaminated with salmonella.