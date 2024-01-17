Hongkongers warned against eating US-made Quaker oatmeal products due to salmonella concerns
- Centre for Food Safety says products in question are three types of Quaker Oatmeal Squares – honey nut, cinnamon and original flavour
- Retailers and businesses should stop selling or using these products immediately, it says
Hong Kong’s food safety watchdog on Wednesday warned people not to consume three US-made Quaker oatmeal products due to salmonella contamination, six days after American authorities issued a warning over the bacteria.
The Centre for Food Safety said the products in question were three types of Quaker Oatmeal Squares – honey nut, cinnamon and original flavour – in 14.5-ounce sizes and imported by PepsiCo Beverages (HK), with expiry dates between January 11 and October 1, 2024.
The centre said retailers and businesses should stop selling or using these products immediately. It said PepsiCo was recalling the products sold in Hong Kong while taking the stock off shelves.
The food safety body said it was aware of a notification from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the products in question could have been contaminated with salmonella.
“Upon learning of the incident, the Centre for Food Safety immediately contacted local importers for follow-up,” it said. “A preliminary investigation found that the above-mentioned importer had imported into Hong Kong the affected products concerned.”
Can tech improve Hong Kong food safety? Hunger for transparency spurs innovation
On January 11, the FDA revealed another batch of 23 products of Quaker which were subject to a recall in the country, following an earlier withdrawal of more than 40 products on December 15 from the market. These products involved granola bars and cereals, as well as other types of food.
Hong Kong’s food safety body said consumers should contact the importer’s hotline at 2236 5480 during office hours for inquiries about the recall.
Hong Kong food safety experts urge calm over ‘possibly carcinogenic’ sweetener
People infected with salmonella might experience fever and gastrointestinal discomforts, such as vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, the centre said.
“The effects on infants, young children, the elderly and persons with a weak immune system could be more severe and may even lead to death,” it said.