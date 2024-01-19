Hong Kong and mainland Chinese authorities had agreed on a tentative plan and were awaiting Beijing’s approval, the insider said, adding related government departments were making preparations for the extended service hours.

A source familiar with the arrangement on Friday said the border checkpoint connecting the city with Nanshan district in Shenzhen was scheduled to run 24 hours between February 9 and 13. It currently operates between 6.30am and midnight.

Authorities are expected to operate the Shenzhen Bay control point around the clock during next month’s Lunar New Year holiday as part of measures to prevent a repeat of the chaos that left thousands of mainland Chinese tourists waiting hours to cross the Hong Kong border after watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks, the Post has learned.

The source said the operating hours at the Lo Wu control point for rail passengers might also be extended for one or two days during the holiday, such as on February 11 when Hong Kong would stage a fireworks display.

Hong Kong has 14 control points and four operate around the clock – those at the airport, Lok Ma Chau, the Macau Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

According to the Immigration Department, 195,888 visitors from the mainland came to the city on December 31, accounting for 87 per cent of total tourist arrivals.

Travellers arrive at Hong Kong from mainland China at Shenzhen Bay border on the last day of the Christmas holidays. Photo: Elson Li

The New Year’s Eve fireworks display drew about 479,000 revellers, and the Lok Ma Chau checkpoint – the only crossing by land to Shenzhen that operates 24 hours – was overwhelmed with mainland tourists heading north.

Despite rail services operating throughout the night, trains to the Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau Spur Line checkpoints are unavailable overnight, resulting in crowds of people gathering at the Sheung Shui stop to wait for the first cross-border train on New Year’s Day.

Some internet users complained on mainland social media platform Xiaohongshu that they had waited five hours at the border before they got home, sharing footage of the crowds.