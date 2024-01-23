South China Morning Post
Hong Kong economy
Travellers arrive at the Lo Wu border crossing in Shenzhen. The checkpoint will remain open until 2am on February 9 and 11. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader says Shenzhen Bay crossing to open around the clock over Lunar New Year holiday, Lo Wu will extend operating hours

  • Chief Executive John Lee praises ‘very smooth’ negotiations with mainland Chinese authorities, announces extension of operating hours for holiday period
  • Measures to help avoid transport chaos that stranded thousands of tourists after New Year’s Eve fireworks
Kahon Chan
The Shenzhen Bay border crossing will operate around the clock over the Lunar New Year holiday and the Lo Wu checkpoint will extend its operating hours after “very smooth” negotiations with mainland Chinese authorities, Hong Kong’s leader has said.
“The process has been very smooth this time as we managed to reach a consensus with the Shenzhen authorities in a short period of time,” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu told reporters on Tuesday before his weekly Executive Council meeting, while thanking the mainland authorities for their support.

“It also shows that Hong Kong and Shenzhen are working together closely, sharing the same goals, and value the experience and feelings of residents and tourists,” he said.

The Shenzhen Bay checkpoint, connecting the western areas of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, will be open 24 hours for a five-day period from Lunar New Year’s Eve on February 9 to 13.

The Lo Wu control point, which connects to the East Rail line, will remain open until 2am on February 9 and 11, the latter date coinciding with the return of Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year fireworks after a four-year hiatus due to pandemic-related measures.

Lee said extending operating hours at crossings served by rail links would help disperse passenger traffic.

Details would be announced after a meeting convened by acting chief secretary for administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing to coordinate efforts among government departments and public transport service providers, he added.

The measures are part of efforts to avoid the repeat of the transport chaos that left thousands of mainland visitors stranded in Hong Kong after they watched the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The Lok Ma Chau checkpoint is the only land crossing that regularly operates 24 hours.

Both the Shenzhen Bay and Lo Wu crossings close at midnight on regular days, but the former is open 24 hours for freight vehicles.

