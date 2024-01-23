The Shenzhen Bay checkpoint, connecting the western areas of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, will be open 24 hours for a five-day period from Lunar New Year’s Eve on February 9 to 13.

“It also shows that Hong Kong and Shenzhen are working together closely, sharing the same goals, and value the experience and feelings of residents and tourists,” he said.

The Lo Wu control point, which connects to the East Rail line, will remain open until 2am on February 9 and 11, the latter date coinciding with the return of Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year fireworks after a four-year hiatus due to pandemic-related measures.

Lee said extending operating hours at crossings served by rail links would help disperse passenger traffic.

Details would be announced after a meeting convened by acting chief secretary for administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing to coordinate efforts among government departments and public transport service providers, he added.

The measures are part of efforts to avoid the repeat of the transport chaos that left thousands of mainland visitors stranded in Hong Kong after they watched the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The Lok Ma Chau checkpoint is the only land crossing that regularly operates 24 hours.

Both the Shenzhen Bay and Lo Wu crossings close at midnight on regular days, but the former is open 24 hours for freight vehicles.