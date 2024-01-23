“High interest rates, complexity in geopolitics, uncertainty in the supply chain and the transport of some goods, and the market’s different reactions to changes in the US election [prospects] … have all made the market very sensitive,” Lee said before his weekly Executive Council meeting.

The Hang Seng Index recovered on Tuesday morning after dipping below the 15,000-point mark the previous day.

“When the market is highly sensitive, we of course hope that investors will pay careful attention to the changes in the market to make any decisions,” he added, stressing that regulators closely monitoring the markets found them operating “in line with expectations”.

Lee said the city remained an international financial centre, full of competitiveness and appeal. He added it was benefiting from the free flow of capital, transparency, a level playing field and an established regulatory regime, which all showed the health of the financial markets.

Lee added Monday’s meeting between Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and HSBC Group chairman Mark Tucker in Beijing further indicated the country’s staunch support of the city’s efforts in cementing its position as a global financial hub.

“With the support of various policies [from Beijing], in addition to Hong Kong’s own advantages, I am confident in our overall market operation,” the chief executive said.

The Hang Seng Index on Monday slid 2.3 per cent to 14,961.18, falling below the 15,000-point mark, the lowest since October 2022. The benchmark stock market index, however, rebounded by 1.1 per cent to 15,125.38 at 9.36am on Tuesday.