Hong Kong boat trip turns deadly as woman drowns in waters off Sai Kung

44-year-old brought to shore unconscious by husband rushed to Tseung Kwan O Hospital where she is later pronounced dead

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 04 July, 2018, 3:34pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 04 July, 2018, 9:21pm

Clifford Lo
A 44-year-old woman drowned during a boat trip off Sai Kung on Wednesday.

Police said an initial investigation showed the woman had entered the water from the boat off Jin Island, also known as Tiu Chung Chau.

Emergency services were called at about 10.30am by the woman’s 62-year-old husband, and a police spokeswoman said when officers arrived, the man’s wife had already been brought to shore and was unconscious.

She was transported to the headquarters of the Marine East police division at Tui Min Hoi, Sai Kung, before being taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the woman was later pronounced dead in hospital. She said police were investigating the cause of the incident.

This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Woman drowns off Sai Kung
 

