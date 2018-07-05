Police were searching on Thursday for a possible serial sex attacker in Hong Kong after a 28-year-old woman became the third victim in 13 days to be assaulted in Kwai Chung.

The latest attack took place at about 11.30pm on Wednesday on Shek Li Street. The attacker touched the woman’s breast and then ran away.

After receiving the report from the victim, police scouted the area, but no one was arrested.

The attacker was suspected to be a South Asian man between 20 and 25 years old. He is about 1.72 metres tall and of thin build. Police said he was wearing a sleeveless white T-shirt and black trousers at the time of the incident.

Kwai Tsing district councillor Lam Siu-fai said Wednesday’s attack was the third similar case in the Shek Lei area of Kwai Chung district in the past two weeks.

He said that after the two previous cases, he had written to the city’s police chief to request increased patrols in the area.

Police said they were investigating whether the three cases were related.

The district councillor said the two other indecent assaults happened within an hour of each other on the night of June 22. One of the attacks also occurred on Shek Li Street while the other took place on nearby Shek Pai Street.

Lam said the two victims each claimed the man who attacked them was of South Asian descent, but it was not known whether the same man attacked the women.

He urged police to devote more resources to the cases and ensure the safety of residents. He also appealed to women to be alert.

“Female residents should ask their family members to pick them up if they return home alone at night,” Lam said.