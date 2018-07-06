Two men die after truck slams into Hong Kong village house

Two men died after a truck ploughed into a village house near a border checkpoint in Hong Kong on Friday morning.

One of the two was inside the single-storey stone building, which was mowed down in the fatal crash, police said. He was in his 50s.

The incident happened on Tin Yu Road in Lok Ma Chau just before 9am. The road is a short distance from the Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint.

A police spokesman said the two men were trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. By the time both were freed, they had lost consciousness.

The truck driver was taken to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui and the man in the house to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long.

Police said each man was later certified dead in hospital.

New Territories officers are handling the case.