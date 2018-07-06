A 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of stealing HK$720,000 (US$91,000) in valuables and cash from her husband’s car in Hong Kong.

The woman’s female friend, aged 40, was also arrested for handling stolen property, according to police.

Officers were called to the car park at Manhattan Hill housing estate in Po Lun Street, Lai Chi Kok, shortly before 11.30pm on Thursday after receiving a report of theft from her husband, 61.

He told police one of the car’s windows had been broken and the valuables and money had been stolen from his vehicle.

“Eight watches worth HK$600,000 and a diamond worth HK$100,000 were stolen along with HK$20,000 from the vehicle,” a police spokesman said.

An investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects. The spokesman did not say whether the stolen property had been recovered.

The two suspects were detained at Sham Shui Po police station for questioning and had not yet been charged.

According to official statistics, police handled 7,119 reports of theft in the first four months of this year, down 13.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.