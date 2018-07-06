A 17-year-old secondary student was arrested on Friday in connection with a series of sex attacks in which four women were groped near a Hong Kong housing estate in over a two-week span.

The teenager, who holds a Hong Kong identity card, was detained at Shek Lei Estate in Kwai Chung at about 5pm, police said.

Officers searched a flat in Kwai Chung and seized evidence including clothes police believed the teenager was wearing at the time of the attacks, said Iu Wing-kan, Kwai Tsing police chief inspector.

Police said the four victims, between 20 and 35 years old, were all attacked at night while walking alone near Shek Lei Estate between June 22 and Wednesday.

The spate of attacks prompted police to step up patrols in the area.

The most recent case happened on Shek Lei Street at about 11.30pm on Wednesday when an attacker touched a woman’s breast and then ran away.

As of 7pm, the suspect was being detained at Kwai Chung police station and had not been charged.

Police asked any other victims to come forward and report any crimes against them by calling officers at 3661 2941.