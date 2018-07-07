A Hong Kong court on Saturday refused bail for a man who was arrested over the recent spate of needles sticking out of bus seats, citing the chance of him repeating the act.

Separately, bus company KMB reported two more cases in Kwai Chung on Friday, bringing the total number of reports to 12.

Mok Cham-sum, 30, was charged with three counts of wounding and one count of attempted wounding and appeared at Sha Tin Court in the morning.

Mok, who had been unemployed for six months, was accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding four passengers – three women and a man, on bus routes 41A, 48X and 81 last week.

He did not indicate whether he would plead guilty or not in the hearing.

His legal representative told the court Mok was willing to give up riding any bus and to cooperate with the police investigation if he was allowed bail.

But the magistrate agreed with the prosecutor that the case was serious in nature while Mok might recidivate. Mok was be remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to July 17.

Mok was arrested on Wednesday night in Tsing Yi.

At around 5pm on Friday, a bus driver on route 34, running between Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan, filed a report to police after a passenger found a needle about 5cm long lying on the floor of the upper deck when the bus approached Tai Wo Hau Road in Kwai Chung

Five hours later, a passenger spotted a 3½ cm-long needle under a seat on the upper desk of bus on route 31B that runs between Olympic and Shek Lei bus terminal.

No one was injured in the two incidents.

Crime investigators from Kwai Tsing district are looking into the case.