A middle-aged Hongkonger lost HK$10 million (US$1.27 million) in a scam that saw her transfer more than HK$8 million to buy a special liquid chemical to recover blackened banknotes.

A 50-year-old Tseung Kwan O resident surnamed Ma notified police on Saturday that two con men duped her out of the amount between January and June this year. Ma met the first fraudster on social media who, citing different reasons, told her to transfer HK$1.7 million to six bank accounts on the mainland and in Hong Kong from January 10 to March 29. She has yet to meet him in person.

In April, the man told Ma to safeguard money belonging to him worth US$1.5 million and set up a meeting on the mainland with his friend.

The friend, a foreign national, met Ma on May 3 and showed her how to turn blackened banknote-sized paper back into bank notes by applying a liquid chemical. Ma believed him, and within one month, starting from May 9 and running to June 4, she transferred HK$8.3 million to six bank accounts to buy the special chemicals.

The victim contacted police when she suspected it was all a scam. After an initial investigation, police listed the case as obtaining property by deception. No arrests have been made. Investigations continue.

In “black money” scams, con artists typically tell their victims they have piles of black paper, claiming they are genuine banknotes dyed to avoid the detection of authorities in war-torn countries. The victims are asked to buy extremely expensive chemicals to remove the dye and are usually promised a share of the recovered money.

Such scams in the city date back to the 1990s. In 2016, a torture claimant from Libya was arrested for cheating a Hong Kong woman he met on Skype out of US$1 million to buy a special liquid to recover US banknotes he claimed to have blackened on purpose when trying to get the money out of his home country.