Two KMB double-deckers serving the same route were targeted by vandals on Sunday, who slashed a number of seats and smashed a windscreen.

The attacks follow a spate of recent incidents on city buses where needles were pushed into seats, leaving three people injured.

On Sunday, a 50-year-old bus driver was about to pick up a bus at the Hang Hau North terminus on Po Ning Road at about 5.15am, when he found cracks on the vehicle’s windscreen next to the cabin on the lower deck. He later alerted the police.

A bus firm spokesman said the vehicle was used for route 98C, Mei Foo to Hang Hau North, the previous day. The windscreen was undamaged when it was parked at the terminus after the last ride on Saturday.

The driver planned to move the bus to cover another route on Sunday.

Police said the cracked area covered about 1.5m by 1m on the windscreen.

Then, at about 1pm, a bus janitor cleaning a vehicle also on route 98C at its Mei Foo terminus on Lai Chi Kok Road realised that three of its seats had been slashed. The cuts were all about 3.8cm in length.

The seats were on different rows on the upper deck of the bus, which arrived at the terminus after a trip from Hang Hau at about 11am.

A 56-year-old bus driver called the police.

A number of seat slashings on KMB buses were reported over the last week.

On Saturday, two cases were reported that involved two buses on routes 43B and 39M. Seats were found to have been cut open at terminuses at Tsuen Wan West MTR station and Allway Garden in Tsuen Wan.

KMB has also been troubled by the recent string of needle incidents.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Tsing Yi on Wednesday for his alleged connection to at least three needle cases involving bus routes 41A, 48X and 81.