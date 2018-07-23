A man arrested over a recent spate of needles sticking out of Hong Kong bus seats was denied bail for the second time on Monday.

Mok Cham-sum, 30, went to the High Court to apply for bail after failing in his first application at Sha Tin Court two weeks ago.

Deputy High Court judge Mr Justice Michael Stuart-Moore immediately rejected the bid.

The Tsing Yi resident is charged with three counts of wounding and one of attempted wounding.

Prosecutors alleged that Mok unlawfully and maliciously wounded three women on June 27 and attempted to do the same to an unknown man the following day.

The affected bus routes, according to prosecutors, included the Tsing Yi-bound 41A, Tsuen Wan-bound 48X and Sha Tin-bound 81.

Mok has yet to make a plea.

The case will return to Sha Tin Court for mention on August 17.