A 62-year-old Hong Kong man who hid HK$180,000 (US$23,000) in the pockets of several jackets in his home lost the money on Monday after his flat in Mong Kok was burgled.

According to police, the man returned with his son, 31, to their flat at the junction of Tai Nan Street and Cedar Street at 1am on Monday and found the money missing.

The pair did not make a report immediately, and officers were only notified at 10.20am.

“Initial information showed the money was stolen from the pockets of his several jackets that were left on a bed,” a police source said.

He said scaffolding was built around the building for outer wall maintenance work and it was possible a burglar had used this to climb in through an unlocked window.

So far, no one has been arrested.

In January 2016, a divorcee, 58, who claimed she kept her savings and valuables in her bedroom wardrobe for years because she did not trust banks, lost HK$2.03 million in cash and HK$100,000 worth of gold accessories when her Nathan Road flat in Mong Kok was burgled.

Her three daughters living with her were unaware she had kept such a large sum of money at home.

The latest case is one of two break-ins reported to police in 13 hours.

At 9.30pm on Sunday, officers were called to a Fairview Park house in Lychee Road North, Yuen Long over a burglary. The victim, a 61-year-old man, lost HK$100,000 in cash, jewellery and gold, according to initial investigation.

In the first four months of the year, police handled 506 reports of burglary across the city, a 25.4 per cent drop compared with 678 cases in the same period last year.