Hainan Airlines has suspended a trainee pilot after he allegedly climbed into a Hong Kong film director’s hotel room via an 18th floor balcony and attempted to rape her a week ago on southern China’s Hainan Island.

China’s largest privately owned carrier said in a statement on Tuesday morning that it had suspended an employee, surnamed Bai, who was being investigated by police over “personal misconduct” in an incident that took place when he was off-duty.

The suspension came after Hong Kong film director Sharon Lam Suk-ching released a statement on Monday night accusing a man, who she said was a cadet pilot named Bai, of “attempting to rape” her in a hotel room in Haikou, the island’s capital and where the airline is based.

Lam alleged that Bai climbed into her hotel room from a neighbouring room at about 6am on July 16 via the balcony on the 18th floor of the building.

“I was sleeping in my hotel room when I suddenly felt a person pressing on top of me, touching my chest. A strange man, who was only wearing black underwear, was trying to rape me,” Lam said in a statement released on Sina Weibo through mainland Chinese playwright Song Fangjin.

Lam fought the man off, chased him out of the hotel room and called police.

According to the director, Bai said he had made a “stupid mistake” after getting drunk.

At the police station on the same day, Lam said she was told by officers to settle with Bai as she was not familiar with mainland Chinese law. She claimed police did not take notes or her statement.

Several days later when she went to the station to file an official police report, Lam said that a representative from Hainan Airlines advised her not to sue the man, saying that “the cost of training a pilot was very high”.

A police officer also told her that if she insisted on legal action, the director said, the man would countersue her for attacking him as she had hit him.

Lam sought legal advice from a mainland Chinese lawyer in Hong Kong and said she decided to drop out of the current television drama she was working on due to exhaustion and not being able to legally deal with the matter.

“The only thing I ask for, in making this public, is the hope that the relevant parties will handle the matter in accordance with the law, and justice will prevail. I still have faith in our homeland’s rule of law,” she said.

Lam added: “It is unthinkable that a future pilot, who would be in control of the lives of several hundred passengers, could get drunk, risk his life climbing over the balcony of an 18th-floor building and commit such an offence. It is a pity that the airline only cares about the cost of training and does not consider the safety of its future passengers.”

Hainan Airlines said it was cooperating with police in their investigation, adding that they would not tolerate any violation of the law.

Hainan police have not made a statement on the incident.

Lam was in on the island working on a mainland television crime drama, Route, which has yet to be broadcast.

She is known for her work as an assistant director on films starring Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan and Chinese martial arts legend Jet Li, including The Forbidden Kingdom, Rumble in the Bronx and In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, according to the Internet Movie Database website.