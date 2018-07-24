A woman died and her two-year-old son was unconscious after they both fell from a public housing flat in Hong Kong on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called after the incident at the fourth-floor flat on Yau Tong Estate, in Yau Tong, at about 2.50pm.

“Initial information showed the boy tumbled first and then his mother fell,” a police source said. He said both were unconscious when found.

The woman, 35, died in hospital at about 3.30pm.

She had been taken unconscious to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong while her boy was sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, according to police.

The source said officers found blood and a bloodstained knife in the family’s home.

He said the woman’s older daughter was at the home of the girl’s grandmother at the time.