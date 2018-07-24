Three Hong Kong men charged with drug trafficking after 22.2kg of suspected cocaine found in car
Police find drugs in boot after intercepting car in New Territories outside Kam Sheung Road MTR station
PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 24 July, 2018, 5:40pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 24 July, 2018, 6:06pm
Hong Kong police arrested three men and confiscated 22.2kg of what they believed to be cocaine worth an estimated HK$24.1 million (US$3 million) after intercepting a car in the New Territories on Monday.
The arrests were made at about 7am after police stopped the car outside Kam Sheung Road MTR station in Yuen Long.
Police said they found the suspected drugs in a suitcase in the boot of the car.
The three Hong Kong men, aged 32, 49, and 52, were charged with one joint count of drug trafficking. They were expected to appear in Tuen Mun Court on Wednesday.
