Hong Kong police on Wednesday were questioning four men in connection to the theft earlier in July of a Ferrari and two Mercedes-Benz from a garage where the keys were left on the windscreens.

Police said the suspects, between the ages of 23 and 38, were arrested in Sha Tin, Tuen Mun and Sheung Shui on Tuesday.

The suspects were being held at Kwun Tong police station. None had been charged.

The three cars, worth HK$2.4 million (US$305,860) in total, were stolen from the garage at the junction of Cha Kwu Ling Road and Ko On Lane in Yau Tong, Kowloon, before dawn on July 4. The cars, which had different owners, were brought to the garage for tune-ups or repairs.

According to police, the thieves used a stolen Toyota to smash through the garage’s rolling shutter door. They then drove out a BMW and a four-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz that were blocking the other cars before stealing the Ferrari and two other Mercedes-Benz. The keys had been left on the windscreen of each car inside the garage.

The hard drive of the garage’s CCTV security system was also stolen.

On July 16, police recovered two of the cars – the Ferrari, a yellow model 458, and one of the Mercedes-Benz, a white model CLA45 – in Pat Heung. But the third car, a black Mercedes-Benz model SLK200, has not been found.

In Hong Kong, car theft is punishable by up to seven years in prison.