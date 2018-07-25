Hong Kong police are investigating if there was foul play in the death of a couple whose decomposing bodies were found in a Hung Hom flat on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, 40, was a freelance writer and the woman, 34, was unemployed with a history of mental illness, police said, adding that the pair were lovers and were naked below the waist when found.

Emergency personnel were called to Tower Two of Chatham Gate on Chatham Road North, Hung Hom after receiving a report shortly before 3pm.

“Initial information showed a man and a woman were found unconscious inside the flat and they were certified dead at the scene,” a police spokesman said.

Police sources said authorities suspected the woman was killed by an attacker and the man had committed suicide in the flat. The woman’s body was found in the bedroom, while the man was found in the living room with cut wounds on him. No injuries were found on the woman.

“The two bodies had begun decomposing when found, suggesting they had been dead for a while,” one of the sources said, adding that there were also signs of a struggle.

The two bodies had begun decomposing when found

Police source

According to available information, the man lived alone in the flat, the source said.

The case came to light when the man’s mother visited the flat to look for him. Police said the man also did some work for his mother’s company as a secretary and his family last saw him on Sunday.

The door of the flat was locked and a locksmith had to be called in.

At about 5.30pm, the flat was cordoned off as officers and forensic experts inspected the scene. Police later said the man had been dead for about 24 hours and the woman, for one and a half days.

Sources said the man’s mother did not know the female victim.

They have classified the case as dead bodies found and will conduct autopsies to determine the causes of death.

The case came a day after an attempted murder-suicide in which a two-year-old boy was thrown out of a window before his mother jumped to her death from a public housing flat in Yau Tong.

On Wednesday, the child remained in critical condition in Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Latest figures show police handled 17 reports of murder in the first six months of the year, a 54.5 per cent rise compared with 11 cases in the same period last year.

At a press conference on Wednesday to announce crime statistics for the first six months of the year, Li Chi-hang, the force’s director of crime and security, said: “Most of the [homicide] cases involved family disputes and love affairs.

“One double-murder case in Quarry Bay Park involving the use of a real gun drew wide public attention,” he said.

“We are fully looking into the source of the gun … We will follow up accordingly with related departments to minimise the risk of circulation of illegal firearms.”

People in Hong Kong who are distressed or in need of support can contact the Samaritan Befrienders’ 24-hour hotline on 2389 2222; the Suicide Prevention Services on 2382 0000; or the Society for the Promotion of Hospice Care on 2868 1211. A hotline for those who have lost a loved one to suicide is available at 2382 2737.