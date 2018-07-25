A celebrity English teacher from Hong Kong tuition school Modern Education and a former marking assistant were accused on Wednesday of leaking questions from public university entrance exams in the second case of its kind at the centre in two months.

Kris Lau Koon-wah, 43, a high-profile tutor and Seraph Wong Tsz-hin, 19, formerly a marking assistant from the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, were charged by the city’s graft-buster and released on bail.

They will each face one count of access to a computer with dishonest intent, and a joint charge of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption accused the pair of bribery and illegally using their smartphones to send and receive confidential information on the 2017 English language test in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) exams.

According to the anti-corruption body, Wong, a former student of Lau, was hired by the examination authority to mark that paper.

Wong was said to have accepted HK$1,000 (US$130) from Lau between April 17 and May 13 last year to disclose confidential information from the section on Listening and Integrated Skills.

The remaining charge centred on the duo allegedly using their smartphones to send or receive confidential information on April 21 that year.

Last month, Weslie Siao Chi-yung, 42, a celebrity Chinese tutor also from the centre, first appeared in court with his wife and two former examiners after they were accused of leaking HKDSE exam questions.

Siao was said to have received confidential information on the 2016 and 2017 Chinese language tests by phone messages, as well as details on a briefing session on the 2017 exam.