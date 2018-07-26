A whopping HK$58 million (US$7.4 million) was spent ensuring the safety of a multibillion-dollar bridge linking Hong Kong to Macau and mainland China following a construction scandal, a court heard on Thursday.

The massive bill – spent mostly on hiring experts to make sure the Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge’s safety was not compromised – was revealed in West Kowloon court, after laboratory assistant Kwong Fu-yin, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud by falsifying test results.

Kwong will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon along with his supervisor Mak Pui-shing, 65, a senior laboratory technician, who pleaded guilty to the same offence on an earlier occasion.

The two were among 19 from contractor Jacobs China Limited, who were charged for faking test results on the strength of bricks used on the bridge between 2012 and 2016.

The scandal raised fears of a safety risk, although later tests, funded by tax dollars, proved the bridge was structurally sound.

Prosecutor Marco Li Kwok-wai told the court the cost of the follow-up tests amounted to HK$58 million, which included HK$700,000 in overtime pay for staff at the Civil Engineering and Development Department.

“Additional manpower was dedicated to reviewing other information and reports,” he said.

Li said more than HK$40 million was spent by the Highways Department to bring in outside experts to examine the bridge.

Kwong was the fourth to admit his culpability following Mak and another technician, Ng Kai-yiu.

Ng was expected to testify for the prosecution against the other 15 former Jacobs China employees who have pleaded not guilty. Their trial was expected to begin next year.

The first to plead guilty, Wong Kwok-yiu, also a technician, was sentenced to eight months in jail for two counts of using false instruments.

The court heard Hong Kong’s Civil Engineering and Development Department set up a laboratory to conduct compliance tests on concrete bricks, soil, rock and steel bars for the project, with the work undertaken by the Highways Department.

The management and operation work was outsourced to Jacobs China, where Kwong was tasked with conducting compression tests on the concrete bricks, and reported the results to Mak, a senior laboratory technician.

Kwong, and others tasked with testing the bricks’ strength, would either adjust the time and dates on a machine he used, or replace the brick with a metal cylinder to get a qualifying result.

Mak would tell his subordinates, including Kwong, to “get things done” and “make things right” every time he and the others missed deadlines.

In mitigation, Mak’s counsel, Joseph Lee, pleaded for leniency for his client, saying the fraud was not a money-driven scheme.

“It was only carried out for the sake of convenience,” he said.