A celebrity English tutor and a former marking assistant accused of leaking confidential exam information have been ordered by a Hong Kong court to report to police once a week as part of their bail conditions.

Kris Lau Koon-wah, 43, a high-profile tutor, and Seraph Wong Tsz-hin, 19, a student who previously worked as a marking assistant with the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, made their first court appearance at West Kowloon Court on Friday.

They each face one count of access to a computer with dishonest intent and a joint charge of conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage, in a prosecution mounted by the city’s graft-buster, the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Prosecutors allege that Wong accepted HK$1,000 (US$130) from Lau between April 17 and May 13 last year to disclose confidential information from the section on Listening and Integrated Skills for the English paper administered by the exam authority.

They are further accused of using their smartphones to send or receive confidential information on April 21 that year.

Acting principal magistrate Ada Yim Shun-yee adjourned the case to September 21, in response to a defence request for more time to study the papers and seek legal advice before the duo’s pleas are entered.

Both men were released on cash bail, on condition that they reside at their reported address and report to the Mong Kok Police Station once a week.

They were also reminded not to contact any of the prosecution’s 15 witnesses.

Court documents reveal the case involved 659 pages of documentary exhibits.

Conspiracy for an agent to accept an advantage is punishable by a HK$100,000 fine and three years’ imprisonment at the magistrate’s level.