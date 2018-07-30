A 58-year-old motorist was arrested for dangerous driving after leading Hong Kong police on a 15km high-speed chase before dawn on Monday.

The pursuit began shortly after 2am when an officer in an unmarked car spotted the white Honda Type R travelling over the speed limit on Tolo Highway near Ma Liu Shui in Sha Tin. Police then gave chase.

A police source said the car was clocked running at more than 150km/h in a 100km/h zone along the New Territories-bound route.

After a 10-minute pursuit, the vehicle was intercepted by police on Luen On Street, Fanling.

According to a police spokesman, the driver passed a breathalyser test and also a roadside assessment to determine if he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Police then arrested the man for dangerous driving. He was released on bail and must report to authorities in September.

The case was part of an anti-racing operation launched on Sunday night by the New Territories North traffic unit.

At about 11.30pm on Sunday, officers spotted another car travelling above the speed limit towards the New Territories on Tuen Mun Road, near Tai Lam Chung in Tuen Mun.

After a 7km-chase, the vehicle was intercepted near Tuen Mun Town Centre and its driver, 30, was arrested for dangerous driving.

Police said no one was injured in the two incidents.