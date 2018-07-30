A teenage schoolgirl rejected the advances of her married form teacher only for him to turn his attentions to her younger sister, allegedly molesting the pair on nine occasions in total over three years, a Hong Kong court heard on Monday.

Prosecutors alleged that most of the offences took place in Ng Kwok-keung’s car, which he used to drive the girls, identified only as X and Y in court for their protection, to and from school.

The younger girl, Y, told West Kowloon Court that Ng admitted his feelings for her sister, X, in the same month that he confessed his affections for her and sent her messages with heart emojis.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Y testified from behind a screen.

Ng, 40, has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of indecent assault.

On Monday, X testified that Ng drove her to the Lantau Link Viewing Platform one day in July 2014. There, she said, he confessed that he liked her, and held her hand and caressed her face without her consent.

“Before this incident I thought he was a good teacher who was very close to his students,” X, who was 15 at the time, said. “But after this incident, I realised he might have some ulterior motives.”

X said she rejected Ng and later told Y about how much she hated the teacher for his relentless attempts to ask her out.

Her claims left the younger sister with a bad impression of the liberal studies teacher when she transferred to the school in September 2015.

But Y said she tried to comfort Ng over the heartbreak purportedly caused by her sister while attempting to keep her distance.

Y said Ng later confessed he liked her in February 2016, when she was 15.

She accused Ng of assaulting her on eight occasions between April 2016 and March 2017, during which the alleged behaviour escalated from kissing to touching private parts.

“I did not dare to refuse him,” Y continued. “Because I’d rejected him before and he would turn emotional immediately.”

But defence counsel Catherine Wong questioned why both girls kept in contact with Ng outside the classroom, and further suggested that Y was in fact dating the teacher, only she could not admit it because the relationship was unacceptable.

“I was not dating him,” Y replied.

A school social worker reported the case to police in June 2017.

The trial continues before Deputy Magistrate Peter Yu Chun-cheung on Wednesday.