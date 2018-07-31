A retired registered nurse was arrested on suspicion of trying to start a fire in an office of Hong Kong’s justice department on Tuesday.

The case happened in the department’s civil litigation unit in the East Wing of Justice Place on Lower Albert Road, Central, just before 4pm.

A police source said the man had hurled a bottle of flammable solution at a counter and had tried to ignite it with a cigarette lighter but was stopped by a security guard.

The suspect, a retired registered nurse, was arrested for arson, a force spokeswoman said, and police were investigating the motive behind the attack.

He suffered minor hand injuries in the incident and was taken conscious to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam for treatment.

No evacuation was needed in the incident, police added. The office of Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah is on the fifth floor of the Main Wing of Justice Place.

A police investigation is under way, and officers are looking into whether the solution involved was paint thinner.

The incident on Tuesday recalled an arson attack in the office of the Immigration Department in Wan Chai that killed two people and injured dozens in August 2000.