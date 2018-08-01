A male suspect was wounded when a Hong Kong policeman fired two shots while trying to stop an oncoming car during a sting operation on Tuesday night.

The sergeant and his colleagues from Tuen Mun police district were lying in wait at the scene after a businessman reported on Sunday that his trucks had been damaged in the wake of a commercial dispute.

Two men arrived in a car near Chi Lok Fa Yuen residential estate at Tsing Hoi Court at about 9.15pm. The driver left the vehicle and smashed the windscreen of a truck with a brick, police said.

A struggle ensued when officers tried to stop him.

The suspect rushed back to the car, which was then driven towards two officers, police said.

One officer managed to dodge the vehicle, while the sergeant fired two shots in an attempt to stop it, though the suspects managed to escape.

The sergeant sustained bruises on his limbs and a suspected arm fracture during the incident. He was treated at Tuen Mun Hospital.

At about 10pm, the car was found abandoned on Shan Ha Road in Yuen Long, about 11km north of the crime scene. Officers found traces of blood inside.

A side mirror and a window had been smashed, and there were signs of damage from at least one bullet.

At about the same time, a 24-year-old Chinese national with a suspected gunshot wound to his right leg sought treatment at Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long. Hospital staff alerted police.

The man was arrested and transferred to Tuen Mun Hospital, where he had surgery to remove the bullet.

Yan Fong-wai, acting assistant Tuen Mun district commander for crime, described the situation as “very dangerous” and said the sergeant had made an assessment and given the suspects a verbal warning before he opened fire.

The New Territories North regional crime unit is investigating the case, which has been classified as criminal damage, furious driving and assaulting police.

Yan said further arrests were possible. Police were looking into whether the suspect had triad connections.

A male witness said: “I heard a man yelling loudly … and police gave chase in that direction.”

Another witness, who lived in the estate, told reporters he heard several people arguing in the street before two shots went off. He later saw a large number of police vehicles with dozens of officers in bulletproof vests at the scene.