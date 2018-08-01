A Hong Kong man accused of swindling HK$960,000 (US$122,310) out of two women was remanded in custody by a court on Wednesday.

“I don’t need bail,” Lam Wai-ching, 24, told magistrate Merinda Chow Yin-chu, minutes after walking into the courtroom, for his first appearance at Kwun Tong Court.

The Tai Po resident was charged with two counts of obtaining property by deception, one of fraud and another one of theft.

Prosecutors alleged that between December 2017 and April this year, Lam dishonestly obtained HK$700,000 from Lo Kam-lan, with the intent of permanently depriving the woman of the property by deception.

Lam was said to have similarly cheated Lau Lee-shan out of HK$260,000 between March and April this year.

Prosecutors also accused Lam of stealing a black wallet, which contained a Hong Kong driving licence, an Octopus card, an MCL Club membership card and a Denon Club membership card, from So Ka-wah in May.

He was further accused of inducing the hotel Dorsett Tsuen Wan Hong Kong, by deceit and with the intent to defraud, to provide hospitality service that benefited him on July 27.

“Understood,” Lam said after the allegations were read out. No plea was taken.

Lam revealed he had seen the duty lawyers but said he does not need them, nor any private lawyer.

Prosecutors have objected to his bail.

The case will return to the same court on August 29, pending identity parade and further enquiries that included gathering the bank records.