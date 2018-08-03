Bomb disposal officers were deployed to a Hong Kong landfill on Friday after an object believed to be an explosive was found on the site.

The object was discovered at the rubbish dump off Wan Po Road in Tseung Kwan O shortly before noon, according to police.

A spokeswoman said the area had been cordoned off and officers from the force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau had been sent to investigate.

Firefighters were on standby at the scene, she added.