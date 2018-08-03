NewsHong KongHong Kong law and crime
Bomb squad deployed to Hong Kong landfill site after suspected explosive found

Expert officers dispatched to Tseung Kwan O after object believed to be a bomb is unearthed

PUBLISHED : Friday, 03 August, 2018, 2:19pm
UPDATED : Friday, 03 August, 2018, 2:27pm

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Bomb disposal officers were deployed to a Hong Kong landfill on Friday after an object believed to be an explosive was found on the site.

The object was discovered at the rubbish dump off Wan Po Road in Tseung Kwan O shortly before noon, according to police.

A spokeswoman said the area had been cordoned off and officers from the force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau had been sent to investigate.

Firefighters were on standby at the scene, she added.

 

