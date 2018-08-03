A second-hand watch dealer who was kidnapped and then tortured in a Hong Kong guest house for two days was rescued by police on Thursday night after he sent a WhatsApp message to his 14-year-old son.

The businessman, who had been missing since Tuesday, was beaten and burnt with a cigarette lighter during his ordeal – which began when a business partner accused him of trying to use fake cash in a HK$150,000 (US$19,000) deal.

Police officers arrested three men at the establishment on Argyle Street in Mong Kok, while a quantity of crystal methamphetamine was discovered on one suspect.

The 40-year-old victim was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei suffering from injuries to his arms, ear and neck.

A police source said the dispute had stemmed from a deal to buy some second-hand watches.

“But he [the victim] was accused by his business partner that the payment included counterfeit banknotes,” the source said.

“The victim was abducted by two men on Tuesday night and taken to the guest house in Mong Kok, where he was burned with a cigarette lighter and punched.”

On Thursday, the victim managed to send a message to his 14-year-old son, who called police at about 8pm.

Officers from the Emergency Unit found the victim in one of the rooms in the guest house. Police arrested three male suspects, aged between 37 and 55, at the scene.

The 55-year-old was found to be carrying six grams of what officers believe to be crystal meth.

As of Friday afternoon the trio were being held for questioning, and none had been charged.