A Hong Kong man who threatened his former classmate with suicide and tried to murder him over an unrequited love was sentenced to a decade in jail on Friday.

Mitchell Lau Tsun-sang, 20, showed up uninvited at the other man’s home last year armed with four knives to profess his love, the High Court heard earlier in the trial.

After being rejected, he threatened to end his life, and in a scuffle between the two, Lau ended up cutting the other man, known as X in court to protect his identity.

Lau then locked X in his own room and stabbed his throat.

On Friday, Lau, who pleaded guilty to one count of wounding, one of false imprisonment and one of attempted murder was sentenced by Mrs Justice Judianna Barnes Wai-ling. The judge said: “In my view, the defendant is a dangerous man, dangerous to society.”

She said Lau’s crime was “exceedingly serious”, as he emotionally blackmailed the victim by threatening to kill himself, and resorted to violence when X did not reciprocate his love.

Lau, who is a secondary school dropout, also had a long criminal record.

Even after pleading guilty, he insisted in court that he and X were once lovers, but conceded on Friday that it was a one-sided infatuation.

He kept his head down as the judge recounted details of the attack that scarred his friend for life.

Despite surviving and having recovered from the injuries, X said he still lived in the shadow of post-traumatic stress, haunted by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident.

The court heard the two men were once good friends in secondary school and X had previously rejected Lau’s romantic advances. But they fell out and lost contact after a fight, until recently when they bumped into each other on a bus.

On March 14 last year, Lau suddenly showed up at X’s door and forced his way into the man’s flat. He professed his love for X and threatened to kill himself, with the situation escalating until X’s mother returned home and called police.

X was sent to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency operation to save his life.