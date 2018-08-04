Guangdong police have told Hong Kong’s criminals not to try hiding across the border as they handed over three suspects involved in a Tsim Sha Tsui jewellery robbery where HK$23 million (US$3 million) worth of valuables was snatched in 90 seconds.

The warning came as the all-male trio were transferred by mainland police to their city counterparts on Saturday at the Huanggang port in Shenzhen, along with the HK$1.74 million cash and 12 luxury watches seized with them.

Liang Ruiguo, political commissar of the Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Guangdong Provincial Department of Public Security, said his province and Hong Kong were no “shelters for cross-border crime”.

“Suspects should not think they can escape investigations by crossing the border,” he said.

The three Hong Kong suspects, who were arrested by Shenzhen police between July 17 and 19 in the Longang and Futian districts, included a 41-year-old renovation worker with a triad background.

Two mainlanders, a male and female, from Hainan and Hunan provinces respectively, were also arrested, with Guangdong police believing the five suspects had acted together in handling the stolen goods.

The brazen jewellery robbery happened on the morning of July 1, where three men wearing masks and armed with a knife, hammer and retractable baton snatched up 34 Swiss watches and American-made bracelets worth HK$23.5 million.

The trio escaped in a seven-seater car, driven by a fourth suspect. A male employee suffered facial injuries after being beaten with the baton.

Shenzhen police set up a special team on the case to investigate the case after being notified by the Hong Kong officers that the suspects had probably crossed over to the mainland.

Police in Hong Kong arrested three suspects, two males and a female, less than 10 days after the robbery happened. The trio included a 17-year-old boy who was believed to have threatened shop staff with the baton. One man is believed to still be on the run.

Li Chi-hang, director of crime and security for Hong Kong police, said the force would continue its close collaboration with their mainland counterparts.

However, Guangdong police handed back the three suspects under an administrative arrangement because the city and mainland have so far failed to reach a formal fugitive transfer agreement.

The lack of such deal means the two mainland suspects also arrested by Guangdong police will not be transferred.

Mainland authorities have handed over eight suspects to Hong Kong so far this year, but the city has never transferred a fugitive across the border.

Professor Song Xiaozhuang, of Shenzhen University’s Centre for Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macau, said the case-by-case transfer arrangement was not ideal.

Song said he hoped a mechanism for handing over criminals from both sides could be established, although he admitted there were challenges, such as defining the origin of crimes and criminals.

He said all criminal cases should be covered by the mechanism including those that involved national security.

Democratic Party lawmaker James To Kun-sun is not positive a solution can be found, because it has been a problem for more than 20 years.

He thinks the failure to set up the mechanism mainly lies in Beijing’s disagreement over accepting the two principles of “non-extradition for political offences” and “non-extradition for the death penalty”, two stances that are widely recognised within the international community.

“They [the principles] are not in the interest of Beijing,” To said. “That’s why the mechanism can’t be set up.”

The lawmaker believes if Hong Kong were to compromise on the issue it would “damage the international image and the values of Hong Kong”, especially as Hong Kong already has extradition agreements with other countries that operate under such principles.