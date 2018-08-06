A 57-year-old woman was fighting for her life in hospital after firefighters broke into her blazing home in a Hong Kong village and found her unconscious inside on Monday morning.

Emergency personnel were called to Kau Wa Keng San Tsuen on Lai King Hill Road, Lai Chi Kok, when her house burst into flames at 7.43am.

“Firefighters broke into the burning premises and found an unconscious woman inside,” a police spokesman said.

The woman was taken to nearby Princess Margaret Hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condition.

The blaze was extinguished at 8.05am. Police said about 10 villagers were evacuated from their homes in the incident.

A government spokeswoman said initial investigation found no suspicious circumstances in the blaze. Fire officials were still investigating its cause.

Separately, a woman was arrested in connection with an arson case after huts burst into flames near Tung Chau Street Temporary Market under a flyover in Sham Shui Po at 8.46am.

Firefighters took less than 10 minutes to douse the flames. No one was injured in the incident.

The police spokesman said the case had been classified as arson because of suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire’s cause.

He said officers had arrested a woman at the scene. She was being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Detectives from Sham Shui Po criminal investigative unit were handling the case.