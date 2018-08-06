A man wearing silk stockings over his head threatened a Hong Kong convenience store employee with a cutter before fleeing with HK$5,500 (US$700) in a predawn robbery on Monday, prompting a citywide manhunt.

The hold-up happened inside a 7-Eleven at Pierhead Garden near Tuen Mun Ferry pier on Wu Chui Road, Tuen Mun, soon after 4am.

“The culprit threatened a staff member with a cutter and robbed the store of HK$5,500,” a police spokesman said. The robber fled before police arrived.

The female employee was unhurt in the incident.

The perpetrator was thought to be aged between 25 and 30, between 1.7 and 1.75 metres tall, and of medium build. Police said he was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and black trousers along with silk stockings over his head.

Officers swept the area and checked CCTV footage, seeking to identify the culprit and his escape route. No arrests have been made. Detectives from Tuen Mun police district are handling the case.

According to official statistics, police handled 82 reports of robbery across the city in the first six months of this year, down 8.9 per cent compared with 90 in the same period last year.

Separately, police were called to a public housing flat at Choi Yuen Estate in Sheung Shui at 1.45am when a woman, 25, found her home had been ransacked. Police said a HK$4,400 ring and HK$30,000 in cash were stolen from the premises. Detectives from Tai Po criminal investigative unit are handling the case. So far, no one has been arrested.