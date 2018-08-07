A citywide search is under way for four robbers after a Hong Kong policeman drew his gun to stop two of their accomplices from fleeing in a car following a bungled hold-up.

On Monday, a 52-year-old man was attacked by a gang of four in the basement car park of Aberdeen Centre housing estate on Nam Ning Street at about 12.30pm.

At the time of the incident, the victim was wearing a HK$80,000 gold necklace and a HK$200,000 watch, and was carrying a handbag containing HK$40,000 in cash, a police source said.

The source said preliminary inquires revealed that the victim was involved in a dispute over a HK$6.7 million debt.

No weapon was used in the robbery attempt, and the four attackers fled empty-handed after the victim put up a fight.

Officers checked CCTV footage of the area and discovered that the gang had arrived in a car that was subsequently left in the car park. In the vehicle police found three debt notes written in the victim’s name.

Four hours later, officers encountered a man acting suspiciously at the crime scene. As they approached, he jumped into a car driven by a second man. The pair drove away but were forced to stop in a cul-de-sac, they then jumped out of the vehicle to try and escape.

At that point, one of the officers drew his gun to prevent them running away, the source said.

A search of the two suspects revealed that one of the men was carrying the key to the car the four robbers had used earlier. The pair are suspected to have helped the gang escape after the botched robbery.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the pair were being held for questioning and had not been charged.

The spokesman said police were still searching for the four robbers, aged between 20 and 30.

Last week, during an operation in Tuen Mun, a suspected triad member was wounded and arrested when an officer fired two shots at a car he was driving. The vehicle was speeding towards the officer and a colleague.

The confrontation occurred after the officers investigated a case of criminal damage involving a truck windscreen being smashed by a brick.

The following day, police arrested another three men in Tin Shui Wai and Yuen Long over the case.

Separately on Tuesday, crime squad officers from Tai Po police district were looking into whether two burglaries in 24 hours at a Sheung Shui public housing block were linked.

At 1.45am on Monday, a woman, 25, called police to her fourth-floor flat in Choi Wah House on Choi Yuen Estate when she found her home burgled. A HK$4,400 (US$560) ring and HK$30,000 in cash were stolen from her home.

At 1.42am on Tuesday, police were called to a sixth-floor flat in the same block when a woman, 60, found her home ransacked. About HK$110,000 in cash and valuables were stolen.

No one has been arrested over the two cases.