A single mother and her seven-year-old daughter were found dead in a Hong Kong flat where police discovered a suicide note and burnt charcoal.

A domestic helper returned to the flat in a residential block in Shining Heights on Sycamore Street at about 6.30pm on Tuesday and found it locked from inside.

Firefighters broke down the door and saw the pair’s decomposing bodies in a room.

Some burnt charcoal and a suicide note were also found. The woman had written in the note that she had been troubled by relationship issues and that she did not want to leave her daughter alone.

Police believed the mother had killed herself and the girl by burning the charcoal. Forensic experts said the two might have been dead for more than three days.

The domestic helper reportedly told police that her employer, a manager at a clinic, had asked her to take a holiday. When she returned from her break, she found the flat locked from the inside. Unable to contact her employer, she found a place to stay through her agency.

The helper called police on Tuesday evening after returning to the flat and finding it still locked.

Assistant Mong Kok district commander Chung Chi-ming said the force would investigate the case as a murder-suicide.

This is the city’s second such incident in two weeks.

On July 24, a 35-year-old woman allegedly threw her two-year-old boy from a building in Yau Tong Estate before jumping from the block.

The mother died in hospital. The boy was critically injured, though his condition later improved to serious. Police found a suicide note, blood and three knives in the bedroom. Investigators believe the woman had also wounded herself with a knife.

If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page